LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Jerry!

June 15, 2017 12:40 PM
Jerry is a four month old, shepherd mix.  He will weigh about 50lbs when he is fully grown.  Jerry is good with children and is great with other dogs and cats.  He loves to play fetch, and to be with his people.  He is extremely sweet and very affectionate.  He is very easy to train, and picks up new commands quickly.   He sleeps through the night, and is house and crate-trained. He’s just such a happy boy. He does great at the adoption events and loves everyone he meets. We call him Jerracuda or Jeriyaki 🙂 As in, Barracuda and Teriyaki  

 

jerry1 LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Jerry!

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Jerry is fully vetted and is ready for his forever home!

 

jerry 3 LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Jerry!

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

If you are interested in Jerry, complete the application below and his foster family will reply via email within 24 hours of submission.

 

jerry 2 LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Jerry!

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/

img 8590 LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Jerry!

Logo Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

