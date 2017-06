Tuesday, June 15

The year was 1985…a ribeye steak was only $3.89 (Happy Father’s Day Dad)…The first Nintendo NES was released in America…and Route 66 was removed from the U.S. Highway System (Sorry Depeche Mode).

Tears For Fears-Everybody Wants To Rule The World

Loverboy-Lovin’ Every Minute Of It

Chaka Khan-I Feel For You

Murray Head-One Night In Bangkok

Hall & Oates-Out Of Touch

Duran Duran-A View To A Kill

Pat Benatar-We Belong

Glenn Frey-The Heat Is On

Eurythmics-Would I Lie To You?