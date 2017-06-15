Howie Mandel Gives The Golden Buzzer To 16-Year-Old Singer Christian Guardino

Howie Mandel says America’s Got Talent is having its best year for auditions ever.

This kid is named Christian Guardino. He’s only 16 years old, but he’s already had the fight of his life. His parents found out early in life that Christian would lose his sight because of a condition. They managed to do an experimental stem cell therapy and he got his vision back.

Christian took the stage at A-G-T on Tuesday. He’s shy, he’s nervous, he’s going through puberty. Then he opened his mouth to sing.

Howie Mandel promptly gave him the Golden Buzzer.