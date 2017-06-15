Conor McGregor Vs Floyd Mayweather Is ON! Fight Scheduled For August 26

June 15, 2017 4:55 AM By JT
Filed Under: boxing, Conor McGregor, Fight, Floyd Mayweather, Las Vegas, MMA, superfight, T-Mobile Arena, UFC

They’ve teased us for months and jawed back and forth for MUCH longer, but the fight is finally on!

After months of speculation, the only man to ever hold two UFC championships simultaneously Conor McGregor will fight boxing legend Floyd Mayweather  will throw down August 26 in Las Vegas in a boxing match.

McGregor is 21-3 in his MMA career, and has won 8 of his last 11 fights via Knockout or TKO.  Mayweather is a perfect 49-0 in his career, but has not fought since 2015 when he retired after defeating Andre Berto.  Mayweather said in March, however, that he was “officially out of retirement for Conor McGregor.”

The fight will be contested at 154 pounds.

Via People

