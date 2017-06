Some lucky Youtuber stumbled upon this old dude, in his car, absolutely rocking out to Metallica. Grandpa goes hard, nonstop headbanging. Doesn’t matter who’s watching. He’s a proud metal head, letting all the passing cars know what he’s all about.

This guy is living proof that you can rock out at any age, We salute you grandpa, keep on rockin’! Just drive safe, ok?

Via Mashable