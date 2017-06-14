VIDEO: United Airlines Employee Knocks Out 71-Year-Old Grandfather

United has already issued an apology, of course, for the assault of a 71-year-old man by a United employee. Apparently there was a ticket dispute between the man and a United customer service rep. In the surveillance video you can clearly see the employee step forward, and shove the man to the ground, knocking the poor man unconscious.

Shockingly, no one steps in, not even another employee. That poor man just lies there on the floor. Needless to say there’s another big law suit hitting United in the face…

Via Barstool Sports