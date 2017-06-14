There Is Now A Mural Dedicated To Kesha And Jerry Seinfeld’s Awkward Non-Hug

June 14, 2017 5:42 AM By JT
Filed Under: akward, Funny, hug, Jerry Seinfeld, Kesha, Mural, no thanks, Painting, Seinfeld, Video

That encounter was truly one for the record books.

We have Kesha, who is super excited to see one of her idols, and jumps at the chance to try and give him a hug.  Now Kesha is a pretty well-known singer, but Jerry Seinfeld is 63-years-old, and has met hundreds upon thousands of people in his life, and has probably forgotten that many more.  He has no clue who Kesha is, and understandably declines the hug invitation.  It was super awkward and equally AMAZING.

Thankfully, someone has immortalized that moment, for future generations to gaze upon for years to come.  We don’t know the artist (hero) who painted this masterpiece, but we can only tell them, “thank you.”

Via Buzzfeed

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live