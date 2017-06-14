There Is Now A Mural Dedicated To Kesha And Jerry Seinfeld’s Awkward Non-Hug

That encounter was truly one for the record books.

We have Kesha, who is super excited to see one of her idols, and jumps at the chance to try and give him a hug. Now Kesha is a pretty well-known singer, but Jerry Seinfeld is 63-years-old, and has met hundreds upon thousands of people in his life, and has probably forgotten that many more. He has no clue who Kesha is, and understandably declines the hug invitation. It was super awkward and equally AMAZING.

LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger — Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017

Thankfully, someone has immortalized that moment, for future generations to gaze upon for years to come. We don’t know the artist (hero) who painted this masterpiece, but we can only tell them, “thank you.”

Via Buzzfeed

