Six Confirmed Dead In London After Tower Fire Ravages Through Building

A fire has raged through the Grenfell Tower in London, and has resulted in at least six confirmed fatalities.

Up to 600 people were believed to be inside the tower’s 120 flats when the fire began early this morning. At least 50 people were transferred to a nearby hospital, most suffering from smoke inhalation.

Firefighters continue to work extremely hard at the scene of #NorthKensington tower block fire https://t.co/QYF9V38wWJ pic.twitter.com/GJqaJV3H0i — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 14, 2017

Mickey Paramasivan lives in #GrenfellTower in London and he made out of the apartment block as the fire spread. pic.twitter.com/alwvv89w6k — dwnews (@dwnews) June 14, 2017

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says many people will have questions that will need to be answered after #GrenfellTower fire https://t.co/CLEIhCCOYn pic.twitter.com/wwD8mlJoch — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 14, 2017

Unfortunately, authorities believe that number will continue to rise. Authorities have also confirmed that it is too early to speculate on a cause of the flames, although a tower blog repeatedly warned of potential fire hazards in the building.

London tower residents repeatedly blogged about fire safety — but were ignored https://t.co/HnJIowuTV3 pic.twitter.com/ZX3PAvcXKL — Mashable (@mashable) June 14, 2017

Via CNN

