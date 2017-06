Keep your radios tuned into 100.3 Jack FM ALL WEEKEND for your chance to see Mariah Carey and Lionel Richie LIVE!

Listen ALL-DAY Saturday and Sunday for your chance to win a pair of tickets to their August 3rd show at American Airlines Centers.

Plus they are running a Father’s Day offer this weekend! Buy 3 tickets and get Dad’s ticket free! You can learn more right HERE.

Or just keep it tuned to 100.3 Jack FM ALL WEEKEND for your chance to win!