Dreams really do come true!

Have you ever put your dollar in a vending machine secretly hoping that you accidentally get two bags of chips? What if you put in your money and the entire contents of the vending machine came down?

That’s exactly what happened to Redditor rbards. Due to some sort of error, the vending machine at work released every single item in the machine. We’re talking about chips on chips on chips!

This is the work equivalent of the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.