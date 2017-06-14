Lonzo Ball Roasts Father LaVar in Hilarious Father’s Day Commercial

Looks like Lonzo Ball has finally addressed his father’s crazy antics in an LOL-worthy Father’s Day ad for Foot Locker. Among a few other key players Jonathan Isaac, Jayson Tatum and De’Aaron Fox reminiscing memories with their fathers and the impacts their fathers have made on their basketball careers is Lonzo Ball. Only, he doesn’t discuss so much the positive impact as he does his father’s behavior. It’s funny, it’s self-aware, and has just the right amount of humility from Lonzo Ball.

This is why Lonzo is such a great guy. Incredibly cool stuff, can roll with a joke pretty easily. https://t.co/oHTERQL63x — Detroit Bad Boys ☠ (@detroitbadboys) June 14, 2017

If you've followed the Lavar/Lonzo Ball stuff the last several months you'll enjoy the heck out of this. Lonzo playing along. https://t.co/gSToxvzPZl — Chris Level (@ChrisLevel) June 14, 2017