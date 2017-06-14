John Rzeznik Of Goo Goo Dolls, “I’m Just Trying To Stay Focused On Being A Good Song Writer.”

Billy interviewed John Rzenik of Goo Goo Dolls and in the interview they talked about the band’s upcoming tour, their new EP, writing songs, dealing with music critics, and more.

Billy asked John whether the band still needs to practice. “This band definitely needs to rehearse. Cause we all live in separate cites,” John said. “We all have got to get together and scrape the rust off.”

On why they came out with an EP, ‘You Should Be Happy’, instead of a full album. “I didn’t feel like waiting around for two years. Like get done with the tour and then go into making a record and sitting there trying to write ten songs. I had a couple of songs, I had a couple of new songs that I really loved and I thought they were great…No body buys albums any more everybody buys singles, so take the best material you’ve got and put it our every few months,” he said.

During the conversation the subject of music critics came up, and how the band deals with bad reviews. “Once this guy really really slammed us. And I got a hold of his phone number…and I called him. And I said to him, “How much did they pay you to write that crap review of us?’ and he’s like, “It doesn’t matter.” And I was like, “I’ll pay you twice as much just to leave me alone.” And he was very very insulted,” John said.

Billy asked the band where they fit into today’s music genres. “I don’t know where we fit in…If I can write a good song and a lot of people can relate to it, that’s the only space I want to fill,” He said “I’m just trying to stay focused on being a good song writer.”

Goo Goo Dolls will be at The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory on Wednesday September 6th. You can get tickets to that show right HERE.