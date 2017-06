Wednesday, June 14

The year is 1990, but it still sounds like the ‘80s! The Simpsons air on Fox for the first time, the Hubble telescope enters space, and believe it or not…the first in-car navigation system is sold by Pioneer.

Poison-Unskinny Bop

Depeche Mode-Enjoy The Silence

Black Box-Everybody Everybody

Wilson Phillips-Hold On

Jon Bon Jovi-Blaze of Glory

Roxette-It Must Have Been Love

Techtronic-Pump Up The Jam

Black Crowes-Hard To Handle

Madonna-Vogue