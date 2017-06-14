Hero Catches Baby Thrown Out Of The 10th Story Of A Burning Building

June 14, 2017 4:06 PM
A 24 story building in London went up in flames on Wednesday. So far 6 are confirmed dead. No one on the top three floors survived. Apparently the buildings sprinklers malfunctioned, and no alarms went off. Reports say that the building’s owners have been aware of the fire hazard for some time.

While this is a tragedy, the real story is about one man who was outside, watching the building being engulfed in flames. This real life superhero spotted a baby being dropped out of a window on the 10th story of the building. The man ran forward and miraculously caught the infant.

Simply amazing. Just think about how far a 10 story drop is and this man somehow safely caught the baby.

Give this man a medal!

Via Barstool Sports

