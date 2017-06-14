Girl Sneaks Her Grandmothers Dog into Hospital to Visit

June 14, 2017 9:13 PM
We just want our friend to come visit us while we’re in the hospital sometimes.

Sometimes our friends are our pets, and they’re not always allowed in the hospital. Until today, 21-year-old Shelby Hennick from California, thought her grandma would appreciate seeing her best friend Patsy. Hennick’s grandmother was recently admitted to the  hospital after being left paralyzed due to a reaction to her medications. Hennick’s says on Instagram that nothing was planned, I just by chance had a blanket in my car, swaddled her up and just walked in! Luckily we’ve been in the hospital enough lately that they remembered who we were so we just walked by and waved to them! “Patsy was quiet the whole time, she actually kept licking my arm. I’m pretty sure one of the nurses had her suspicion but she walked away! Thank god!” Check out the hilarious pics below.

