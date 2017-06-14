Fort Worth is Getting A New Welcome Sign

What city doesn’t want a sign as iconic as the Hollywood sign.

Fort Worth has been looking for a way to standout when driving in. Now the city will have a huge welcome sign along highway 121. According to NBC DFW “[It’s] a public art project that also functions as a ‘welcome to Fort Worth’ gateway monument,” explained Fort Worth public art manager Anne Allen. There will be a steel letters that spell out ‘Fort Worth,’ and those will line up at a certain point when you are driving by.” The monument was planned for Interstate 30, but a few roadblocks caused the construction to be moved to Highway 121 between Beach and Maxine streets.