At Least Four Killed in San Francisco Workplace Shooting at UPS Facility

June 14, 2017 2:26 PM
At least four have been confirmed dead in a workplace shooting that took place at a UPS facility in San Francisco this morning. Six others have suffered gunshot wounds. Of the four confirmed dead, one is the gunman, who shot himself in the head afterward.

According to UPS spokesman, the shooter was a driver and in uniform. All the employees involved were on the clock and gathering for their morning meeting before making deliveries. Gaut stated all employees were evacuated from the San Francisco facility and has about 850 workers in the area.

A user on Twitter was across from the building when he heard multiple shots.

