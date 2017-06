When Summer starts so do all the teacher discounts.

Alamo Draft House is offering free movies every Wednesday in the month of June to teachers who bring they’re ID from any school or university. You can see any movie, any time during the day. Offer is valid in person at our box office and only at Alamo Drafthouse Cedars and Richardson. Only thing you gotta pay for is your popcorn and candy. Better hurry while the offer still lasts.