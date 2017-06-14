A Bunch Of Texans Got Tricked Into Protesting A Statue That Was Never Being Torn Down

Over the weekend, at least a thousand Texans gathered in Hermann Park to protest the tearing down of a Sam Houston monument, which has resided there for years. However there was just one problem. No one had any plans to tear down the statue.

Apparently, someone created a fake news story claiming that several activist groups were going to be in Hermann Park demanding that the Sam Houston statue be torn down. The group This Is Texas, caught wind of the fake news story and went with it.

The group then created an event via Facebook to invite others to protest the protesters, groups such as the Black Panther Party, Antifa, etc., as well as the statue coming down. You can read the invite HERE.



Unfortunately, the This Is Texas group showed up on Saturday without challenge from any other groups.