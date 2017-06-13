You Ever Wondered What Kim Kardashian ALWAYS Orders From McDonald’s

Kanye West has made no attempt to hide his affection for McDonald’s.
The man wrote a poem about the fast food chain for goodness sake!
“McDonald’s man / McDonald’s man / The French fries had a plan / The French fries had a plan / The salad bar and the ketchup made a band / Cus the French Fries had a plan / The French fries had a plan / McDonald’s man / McDonald’s / I know them French fries have a plan / I know them French fries have a plan / The cheeseburger and the shakes formed a band / To overthrow the French fries plan / I always knew them French fries was evil man / Smelling all good and s**t / I don’t trust no food that smells that good man / I don’t trust it / I just can’t / McDonald’s man / McDonald’s man / McDonald’s, man / Them French fries look good tho / I knew the Diet Coke was jealous of the fries / I knew the McNuggets was jealous of the fries / Even the McRib was jealous of the fries / I could see it through his artificial meat eyes / And he only be there some of the time / Everybody was jealous of them French fries / Except for that one special guy / That smooth apple pie.
(Yes, that is 100% for real)
Kim, however, has generally steered clear of the greasy goodness. She’s stuck with healthy choices and Health Nut salads, although McDonald’s has one item on the menu that she can’t resist.
The two are traveling in Japan, and like any good tourist, stopped at a McDonald’s for a quick meal.
Kim’s go-to order? A delicious and always satisfying hot apple pie.
Hey we can’t blame her. We can’t not order one or four every time we go to McDonald’s either!
Via Refinery29