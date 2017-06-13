VIDEO: Deer Slams Through Denny’s Window

This is by far the closest thing you’ll ever see to a literal bull in a china shop. These poor customers were calmly enjoying their breakfast when a crazed deer came careening through the restaurant’s window, shattering it. This super dear stuck a perfect landing before going crazy, mostly because he or she wasn’t quite prepared for the tile floor. Chairs, tables, food, plates… everything went flying.

Ultimately the employees just opened the front door and the deer ran right out, having already gotten his fix of waffles.

Via TMZ