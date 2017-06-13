Taylor Swift Falls And Beyoncé Is Dethroned In Forbes List Of Highest Paid Entertainers

June 13, 2017 7:18 AM By JT
Filed Under: 2017, Beyonce, Celebrities, Entertainment, Forbes, Highest Paid, Money, net worth, Taylor Swift

Last year, Taylor Swift topped Forbes annual list of the highest paid entertainers earning a staggering $170 million.  This year, however, the pop star saw a drastic fall in her ranking, earning only $44 million, good enough for 49th on the list.

While Beyoncé had an absolutely powerful year, with the release of Lemonade and all, she still did not snag the top spot.  That goes to rapper, producer, and business entrepreneur Sean “Diddy Combs.”  He can thank his Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, a partnership with Ciroc vodka, and selling one-third of his Sean John clothing line, which attributed to his $130 million earnings.  Beyoncé isn’t that far behind though, earning $105 million.

To round out the top five, J.K. Rowling comes in at third with $95 million, followed by Drake who earned $94 million, and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo came in fifth with $93 million in earnings.

You can check out the full list HERE.

Via E! 

 

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live