Study Shows Eating French Fries Extremely Hazardous to Your Health

June 13, 2017 12:18 PM
Next time you’re asked, “Would you like fries with that?” – think about this.

Research spanning eight years has found regular consumption of fried potatoes is linked to an increased risk of death. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition studied 4400 people between the ages of 45 to 79 and found eating fried potatoes twice a week doubled their risk of dying.

Note: people have lived on potatoes forever. They’re great sources of vitamins and fiber. It’s the frying part that’s the problem, whether at restaurants or home or in the form of hash browns.

The good news is BAKED potatoes are great for you. I eat them more than twice a week and remain alive.

