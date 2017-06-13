Ronda Rousey Seen Training At Malibu Sand Dune

June 13, 2017 3:54 PM
Filed Under: Come Back, Malibu Sand Dunes, MMA, Ronda Rousey, training

There’s been a lot of doubt about Ronda Rousey’s career, but it looks like she’s making a comeback. TMZ has a video of Ronda training in the Malibu Sand Dunes.

For those of you who don’t know the Malibu Sand Dunes are basically a very, very steep, sand hill just off the PCH. Tourists stop to try and conquer the dune, but most are lucky to make it half way up. In the TMZ video you can see people rolling down the dune, that’s how steep it is.

Ronda on the other hand is speeding up those dunes. That kind of intense training could mean she’s planning a big comeback. Let’s hope she is. She was amazing to watch.

Via TMZ

