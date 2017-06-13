Rainbow Flag Redesigned To Recognize LGBT People Of Color

Just two years ago same-sex marriage was made legal nationwide, as the White House lit up with Rainbow lights. A truly historic moment of pride and support. But, the struggle for LGBTQ+ recognition still rages on.

The most recent step in the direction of progress has been the addition of a black and brow stripe above the traditional rainbow flag. Each color in the flag is meant to represent a part of the LGBT community: Red represents life, orange for healing, yellow for sun, green for nature, blue for harmony, and violet for spirit. But until now a critical part of the LGBT community has been overlooked.

shout out to alex velez for reppin' gran varones today at the philadelphia pride kick-off event. thanks @PhillyLGBTgov for inviting gv! 🌈❤️ pic.twitter.com/bSk4TJ9y5k — Gran Varones (@TheGranVarones) June 9, 2017

The addition of the black and brown stripes represent the LGBT people of color. This addition is sends an important message that the LGBT community transcends race and ethnicity.

The redesigned flag is part of a new campaign, ‘More Pride More Color.’ The flag was first raised in Philadelphia, last week, in front of city hall.

Via CNN