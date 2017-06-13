Rainbow Flag Redesigned To Recognize LGBT People Of Color

June 13, 2017 4:53 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Black Stripe, Brown Stripe, City Hall, LGBT, lgbtq, More Pride More Color, People of Color, Philadelphia, pride, Rainbow Flag

Just two years ago same-sex marriage was made legal nationwide, as the White House lit up with Rainbow lights. A truly historic moment of pride and support. But, the struggle for LGBTQ+ recognition still rages on.

The most recent step in the direction of progress has been the addition of a black and brow stripe above the traditional rainbow flag. Each color in the flag is meant to represent a part of the LGBT community: Red represents life, orange for healing, yellow for sun, green for nature, blue for harmony, and violet for spirit. But until now a critical part of the LGBT community has been overlooked.

The addition of the black and brown stripes represent the LGBT people of color. This addition is sends an important message that the LGBT community transcends race and ethnicity.

The redesigned flag is part of a new campaign, ‘More Pride More Color.’ The flag was first raised in Philadelphia, last week, in front of city hall.

Via CNN

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live