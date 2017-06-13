Jennifer Lawrence’s Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing Following Engine Failure

Apparently, double engine failures are extremely rare on flights. Don’t tell Jennifer Lawrence that though. Flying from Kentucky to New Jersey, both engines on Lawrence’s private jet went out and was forced to make an emergency landing in Buffalo.

The actress, thankfully, is unharmed, and the Federal Aviation Administration released a statement regarding the landing. “A Hawker Beechcraft B40 aircraft landed safely at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York at about 1:40 pm on Saturday. The crew diverted to Buffalo when they declared an emergency due to engine-related issues. The flight was heading to Teterboro Airport in New Jersey from Louisville, Kentucky.”

An emergency vehicle was on hand at Buffalo to meet Lawrence and her crew after the landing, who were obviously shaken from the incident.

Via Business Insider

