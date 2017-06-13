Watch Jack White and Nas Team Up on ‘One Mic’

By Annie Reuter

Jack White and Nas recently joined forces for a striking performance of Nas’ “One Mic,” from his heralded album Illmatic.

The song was staged for the PBS miniseries American Epic, which examines the history of music in America. The show is narrated by Robert Redford and co-produced by White. The Nas and White collaboration was shot for the part of the program called American Epic Sessions, in which artists join forces in the studio.

Related: DJ Khaled Works with Rihanna, Travis Scott, Nas, More on ‘Grateful’

White plays piano on the track while Nas raps.

The rest of the episode addresses 1920s America, and how the growth of radio shaped the music of the times. While Nas’ music is showcased, White and Nas also cover the 1920s blues standard “On the Road Again.”

In addition, the program also introduces the early recordings of The Carter Family, known as the founders of modern country music, as well as Will Shade and the Memphis Jug Band, whose music told the story of street life in Memphis, and subsequently influenced modern-day rap and R&B.

For more information, visit the show’s website.