Hilarious Prankster Convinces His Friend That A Christening Is A Costume Party

This guy just proved to the world that not all dads are lame. This guy’s son’s christening was coming up. So, he decided to make it a little more interesting, all he needed was a gullible friend.

Now the classic ‘tell your friend it’s a costume party’ prank is one of the oldies but goodies, and we haven’t seen it done in a while, and this one was done perfectly. So, dad convinced his friend that the christening was going to be a costume party. He even showed him a costume he was planning on wearing just to nail the sell.

Well, he nailed it and these hilarious pictures of a man dressed as a medieval knight at a child’s christening will be forever preserved on the internet for future generations.

It’s the embarrassment of the girl he’s with that really takes this prank into the A+ level.

