Garbage Man Collects 25,000 Books That Were Thrown Away And Turns His Home Into A Library

José Alberto Gutiérrez is a garbage man in Bogota, Colombia.

Over the past 20 years, whenever he would notice a book had been thrown away, he would take it out of the trash, give it a quick inspection, and if it was in good condition, would take it with him. 20 years of collecting thrown out books resulted in over 25,000 books in his collection. Gutiérrez created a library, inside his own home,for his community with the books that people thought were just trash.

Some of the books Gutiérrez donates to neighborhood children and schools who can’t afford them. Now, other truck drivers and garbage men are on the lookout for thrown out books, in order to help Gutiérrez grow his library!

Via Tea Gossips

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter