‘Black Mirror’ The Book Is Coming Soon

‘Black Mirror,’ Netflix’s modern ‘Twilight Zone,’ anthology show is getting a book to go along with the mind bending, terrifying show. The show’s creator announced on Tuesday that ‘Black Mirror’ will be adding a collection of stories in a class Lovecraftian anthology book.

We're pleased to announce Black Mirror will soon be available in high-tech 'paper' format: https://t.co/FWk6s5bND5 #BlackMirrorBook — Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) June 13, 2017

The book will feature new stories by new authors, and promises to be even more freaky than the show… Honestly it might be too much to handle for anyone who isn’t a hard core horror junkie.

Since we’re on the topic of ‘Black Mirror.’ When is the 4th season coming out? Well, the book is 8 months away so don’t hold your breath for any new episodes.

