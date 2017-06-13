10 Gifts You Can Buy Online and Receive Before Father’s Day

Dads can be hard to shop in that they’re notoriously low-maintenance. With Father’s Day just around the corner, many of us are still scrambling to find the perfect gift. Something not too plain but also useful. Luckily for you, we’ve gathered 10 great gift ideas you can still buy online and receive before Father’s Day. How? They’re all Amazon Prime-eligible. Yes, no more worrying about making it to the mall after work or rummaging through a hardware store for sets of tools (we’ve all been there).

HyperChiller Iced Coffee Maker

This chiller is perfect for any coffee enthusiast dad or a dad who just likes his iced coffee every once in a while. The HyperChiller will make the perfect iced coffee in just one minute with no dilution. The best part? You can also use it to chill whiskey, wine, tea, and other beverages. You can get it here for just $34.99.

Sport2People Running Belt

This is perfect if the active dad. Whether he’s out running or taking a stroll around the neighborhood, this light and small running belt is the perfect companion to have. It has a reflective waist pack and two expendable pockets large enough to hold your phone, keys, cards, snacks, and it doesn’t bounce. It is also waterproof made with neoprene material. You can get it here for $15.97.

SimpacX Anti-Theft Leather Wallet

A must have for dads! This slim leather bifold comes with RFID blocking technology, a unique metal composite designed specifically to block 13.56 mhz or higher RFID signals and protect the valuable information. On top of that awesome feature it can hold up to 10 cards plus US bills without all the bulk. You can get it here for $19.99.

SEGMART Double Hammock

Is dad going on any trips this year? This hanging double hammock is perfect two. It comes with ultralight carabiners for easy set up and straps in place of ropes to easily reduce the size and weight of the hammock kit. Most colors are Amazon Prime eligible, but be sure to check beforehand. $39.99

Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook

Here’s one for the dads that love to write or need to jot notes down for work. It’s the first smart, reusable notebook. You can actually microwave this notebook to erase notes. That’s right. You can microwave it. How futuristic is that? By downloading the Rocketbook app for android or iOS, you can actually send your notes to Google docs, Dropbox, iCloud, Evernote, Box and email. Once you’ve used the entire notebook, what do you do? Just pop your Rocketbook wave in the microwave to erase and reuse your notebook up to 5 times. Get it here for $27.00.

IceMule Cooler

This one’s for the outdoorsy dads. If you feel like splurging a little more, this gift will be one for the summer! The IceMule cooler bag is super portable while maintaining a high-capacity and will keep ice intact for 24+ hours without any leak. It’s 20-liter, 18 can capacity with a backpack strap system that makes it convenient to carry around. Get it here for $100.

A Good Book

This one is self-help with a twist. Refreshingly funny by world-traveling success coach, Jen Sincero. It includes 27 chapters full of hilariously inspiring stories, sage advice, and the occasional swear word we can’t get away from. It’s a simple gift full of humor and wisdom and a perfect companion to take to the park or backyard for a good read. Get it here for $9.49.

Amazon Echo

Should’ve seen this one coming. Of course it’s Amazon Prime-eligible! Another gift idea if you’re feeling a little generous. The Echo is a convenience for all dads out there. Whether it’s playing music for Pandora or Spotify or calling the family, Amazon Echo comes with many uses. It will even read out sports scores. Sounds like a deal to us. Get it here for $139.

Chefs Basics Cocktail Kit

Perfect for a dad who enjoys making his own cocktails. The kit comes with everything you need! Includes a 13 oz. shaker, ice tong, bar spoon, bar knife, bottle opener, cork screw, strainer, double jigger 20ml/40ml, and a wooden organizer. Pssst, it can also be paired great with the HyperChiller item we listed above! Get the cocktail kit here for just $29.99.