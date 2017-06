Recently, 49-nine-year-old Lekshmi L. of India woke from an afternoon nap, experiencing “slight discomfort” and a tingling sensation in her right year, as reported by Huffington Post, via SWNS-TV.

The woman’s concerned husband took her to Columbia Asia Hospital in Hebbal, according to the Indian Express.

Fortunately, the spider slowly, calmly and quietly left Lekshmi’s ear, as you will see in the video.

YUCK! Eight legs crawling through your ear! Talk about freaky!!!