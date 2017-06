Police in Waco were called to an unnamed fast food restaurant Friday, after a woman called to complain about her chicken nuggets.

Apparently, she did not receive her nuggets in a timely manner, and demanded they be given to her for free.

For what it’s worth, she did not get her nuggets for free. Sgt. Patrick Swanton told WFAA, “Management worked with her, gave … [the customer] her money back, and we asked her to move along.”

Via Dallas News

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter