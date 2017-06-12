These Photos of Emma Watson’s Doppelgänger are Freaking Out the Internet

Meet Kari Lewis, a cosplayer from Indianapolis that’s freaking out the internet. Recent Instagram posts show Lewis dressed up like Emma Watson’s character in Harry Potter and people can’t help but do a double take at the similarity between the two.
The funny thing is Lewis had no idea who Harry Potter or Hermoine Granger were until she was approached about it. “I didn’t know who Emma Watson was when I was first spotted at a postal office and a couple of young girls told me I looked like ‘Hermione Granger’. If it wasn’t for those two young girls, I probably wouldn’t have known about Harry Potter until a bit later. I think they sort of started my dive into the Harry Potter world,” Lewis said in an interview with BuzzFeed.
See the similarities for yourself below!