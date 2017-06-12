These Photos of Emma Watson’s Doppelgänger are Freaking Out the Internet

Meet Kari Lewis, a cosplayer from Indianapolis that’s freaking out the internet. Recent Instagram posts show Lewis dressed up like Emma Watson’s character in Harry Potter and people can’t help but do a double take at the similarity between the two.

The funny thing is Lewis had no idea who Harry Potter or Hermoine Granger were until she was approached about it. “I didn’t know who Emma Watson was when I was first spotted at a postal office and a couple of young girls told me I looked like ‘Hermione Granger’. If it wasn’t for those two young girls, I probably wouldn’t have known about Harry Potter until a bit later. I think they sort of started my dive into the Harry Potter world,” Lewis said in an interview with BuzzFeed.

See the similarities for yourself below!

I'm finally enjoying the outdoors! A post shared by Karielle (@kariellex) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

📖⏳☇ A post shared by Karielle (@kariellex) on Jun 6, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

Ignore my nails, but here's another photo from the cosplay practice shoot I did the other day. A post shared by Karielle (@kariellex) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

Hair. A post shared by Karielle (@kariellex) on May 12, 2017 at 9:28am PDT