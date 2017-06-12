The City of Lewisville Will Be Testing Fireworks Tonight

June 12, 2017 8:39 PM
Filed Under: Fire Works, Lewisville

If you hurry you can still catch em’.

The city of Lewisville will be testing fireworks on Monday 6/12 at 9:15 PM. According to NBCDFW the city is testing to see if it would be possible to have a fireworks show in Old Town and to see where the best places to view it would be. The show will last about 30-45 minutes. You can watch the show from Lone Star Toyota of Lewisville Railroad Park in the north parking lot by Field 1; Wayne Ferguson Plaza, 150 W. Church Street; or Lewisville Saddle Club Rodeo Arena, 199 Parkway Drive. And what’s a fire work show without a few road closures, College Street from Railroad Avenue to Valley Ridge Parkway will be closed during the testing.

