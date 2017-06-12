Seahawks RB Eddie Lacy Earns $55K Just For Losing 3 Pounds

Wouldn’t it be nice if we could all find a job that would pay us extra just to stick to a diet plan? Well, for Seattle Seahawks RB Eddie Lacy, that is literally the case.

The 27-year-old running back earned $55,000 on Monday June 12, 2017 for weighing less than 250 pounds, the second in a series of seven fitness goals designed to get him ready for the 2017 NFL season, ESPN reported. Lacy earned his first $55,000 check when met his first off-season weight loss goal by tipping the scales at 253 pounds on May 15, 2017 below the target threshold of 255 pounds.

The Seahawks are offering a total of $385,000 in potential compensation if he meets all seven weight checkpoints through December 2017, according to multiple reports. He has to cut down to 245 pounds by September and then maintain that weight throughout the season.

The four-year NFL veteran has parlayed his exercise goals into a sponsorship deal with Beachbody, a known workout program.

-source via foxbusiness.com