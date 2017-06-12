Krispy Kreme is Offering Free Coffee for the Rest of the Summer to Teachers

June 12, 2017 9:38 PM
Filed Under: coffee, Krispy Kreme, Teachers

It’s been a long school year for some teachers and Krispy Kreme knows how to celebrate the Summer season.

Krispy Kreme wants to say thank you to all the hard working teachers, by offering a free complimentary coffee with the purchase of any item in select US stores. So easy all you have to do is show your school ID. The promo was announced earlier in June, and lasts for the rest of month, as well as the entire month of July. USA Today says  on average Americans spend over $1,000 a year on coffee, two months for free could save someone more than $150.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live