Krispy Kreme is Offering Free Coffee for the Rest of the Summer to Teachers

It’s been a long school year for some teachers and Krispy Kreme knows how to celebrate the Summer season.

Krispy Kreme wants to say thank you to all the hard working teachers, by offering a free complimentary coffee with the purchase of any item in select US stores. So easy all you have to do is show your school ID. The promo was announced earlier in June, and lasts for the rest of month, as well as the entire month of July. USA Today says on average Americans spend over $1,000 a year on coffee, two months for free could save someone more than $150.