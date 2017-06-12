Katy Perry Ranks Her Ex Lovers During Weekend Long Live Stream

To promote her brand new album Witness, Katy Perry partnered with YouTube to live stream an entire weekend of her life. Akin to popular reality show Big Brother viewers watched Perry go about her business, as she ate, slept, and lounged around with hundreds of cameras all around her. Perry brought in a ton of guests along the way as well, including popular television host James Corden.

The two played a game that Corden has played on the Late Late Show before, where you have the option of revealing a deep secret or consuming something gross. For instance, the two had their choice of revealing secrets or eat some beef tongue and bird saliva.

Perry had no desire to consume anything, so she answered Corden’s question, and uncomfortably ranked her past lovers, in order of how they good they were….”privately.”

VIDEO | Check out Katy ranked her lovers from best to worst:

1 – John

2 – Orlando

3 – Diplo pic.twitter.com/NmDPUMGJSu — John Mayer Snaps (@johnmayersnaps) June 11, 2017

Our question is, where is Russell Brand in all of this? They were married after all!

Via People

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter