Inventor Of The ‘Hawaiian Pizza’ Is Dead

June 12, 2017 3:30 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Debate, Hawaiian Pizza, Ontario, Pinapple, Pizza, Sam Panopoulos

Today we mourn the passing of a man who unknowingly started what could be called the most significant debate of the last 50 years. Back in 1962, Sam Panopoulos, innocently added pineapple to a pizza with ham, creating the infamous Hawaiian Pizza.

With one small action Sam started one of the most polarizing debates raging on the internet today. So we ask again, pineapple on pizza? Yes or no?

Sam was a successful restaurateur, owning restaurant in Ontario. It was, in fact, in that very restaurant where Sam invented the Hawaiian Pizza.

He pass away unexpectedly at a hospital in London at the age of 83.

Via TMZ

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live