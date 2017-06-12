Inventor Of The ‘Hawaiian Pizza’ Is Dead

Today we mourn the passing of a man who unknowingly started what could be called the most significant debate of the last 50 years. Back in 1962, Sam Panopoulos, innocently added pineapple to a pizza with ham, creating the infamous Hawaiian Pizza.

With one small action Sam started one of the most polarizing debates raging on the internet today. So we ask again, pineapple on pizza? Yes or no?

Sam was a successful restaurateur, owning restaurant in Ontario. It was, in fact, in that very restaurant where Sam invented the Hawaiian Pizza.

He pass away unexpectedly at a hospital in London at the age of 83.

