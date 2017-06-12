Flying Cars Are Here, And You Can Own One For Just $1.6 Million

Two types of flying cars made their debut at the Top Marques Show in Monaco, one from Slovak company Aeromobil, the other from the Dutch company, Pal-V Liberty.

Aeromobil’s is a four-wheeled, twin-seat, six-meter-long car with wings that extend out from the body, transforming the car into a plane. It has a cruising air speed of 260 kilometers per hour over a maximum distance of 750 kilometers, although it’ll cost you between $1.2 million and $1.6 million to purchase one.

The Pal-V Liberty acts more like a helicopter. Whereas Aeromobil’s vehicle needs a long runway to take off, the Pal-V Liberty lifts off vertically. It will be available on the market next year for a much lower price of between $399,000 to $599,000.

The technology is definitely there, but the question becomes about safety. Le Point advises “Beware however when you use it the first time, because it is not certain that this bulky craft is well adapted to urban driving.”

