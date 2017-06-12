David Hasselhoff’s Daughter “Hayley” Faces DUI Charge

June 12, 2017 3:53 PM
Filed Under: ABC's "Huge", Breathalyzer Test, David Hasselhoff, DUI, Hayley Hasselhoff

David Hasselhoff’s 24-year-old daughter Hayley, known for her role as “Amber” in the ABC Family original series Huge, was found by police last month, passed out in her Mercedes on an L.A. freeway off-ramp, according to TMZ.

Hayley blew a .14 on her breathalyzer test and was taken to a hospital. California legal limit is .08.

Now, Hayley has been charged for DUI by the city attorney and if found guilty she would face up to 6 months in jail and a $1,000 fine. Those punishments are rare for first and second-time offenders.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live