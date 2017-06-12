Cameron Diaz Reveals Why She Hasn’t Starred in a Film Since 2014

June 12, 2017 8:01 PM
Filed Under: Cameron Diaz

Have you noticed Cameron Diaz hasn’t been in any movies lately.

Did you know she hasn’t starred in a single film since 2014. She’s been missing from the big screen for a while now, but recently she was part of a panel at the Goop Wellness Summit on Saturday where she took questions. According to E!Online When asked why she hadn’t been in a movie since 2014? she replied  “I just went, ‘I can’t really say who I am to myself.”Which is a hard thing to face up to. I felt the need to make myself whole.” s her last film was Annie and so far, the actress has not announced any new film projects for 2017 or 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live