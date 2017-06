On Sunday history was made at a 10-mile race in Colorado. The athletes came from all walks of life, but for the first time in history a wild animal joined in.

He appeared out of nowhere around the Garden of the Gods, and one runner stopped to take some picture of the newest runner. She was worried about her time, but figured this was worth a couple seconds added to her time.

The bear didn’t hurt anyone. He was just getting some exercise in… though we’re not sure what his time was.

Via Mashable