Woman’s Good Deed Goes Viral After She Helps Blind Man Hail Cab After Baseball Game (Photos)

June 11, 2017 7:15 AM
Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, Deaf, Good Deed, Good Samaritan, Photos, taxi, Viral

Casey Spelman, a native of Indiana, was exploring Wrigleyville in the Chicago for the first time when she noticed a man trying to hail a cab.

The stranger had been unsuccessful so far, and had been waiting for a while before Casey decided to help him.  The streets were not only packed from the Cubs game that just ended, but the stranger happened to be blind.  Casey took him by the hand, helped him move a little further into the street, and waited until a cab picked him up.

Spelman never caught the name of the man she helped.  She told WXIN, “He said give me a hug and I gave him a big hug and he said ‘God Bless you and have a great night’ and I said thank you, you too.”

Via WNEP

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live