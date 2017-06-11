Woman’s Good Deed Goes Viral After She Helps Blind Man Hail Cab After Baseball Game (Photos)

Casey Spelman, a native of Indiana, was exploring Wrigleyville in the Chicago for the first time when she noticed a man trying to hail a cab.

The stranger had been unsuccessful so far, and had been waiting for a while before Casey decided to help him. The streets were not only packed from the Cubs game that just ended, but the stranger happened to be blind. Casey took him by the hand, helped him move a little further into the street, and waited until a cab picked him up.

Spelman never caught the name of the man she helped. She told WXIN, “He said give me a hug and I gave him a big hug and he said ‘God Bless you and have a great night’ and I said thank you, you too.”

Via WNEP