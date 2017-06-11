Father Interviews Daughter On First Day Of School For 12 Years, Filming It All

June 11, 2017 9:26 AM
Most parents are prone to taking photos of their kids before their first day of school.  Kevin Scruggs knew that photos would be a nice memento, but he took another step further.

Every day before his daughter, Mackenzie, began a new grade, Kevin whipped out the video camera, and asked her a few questions.  They explored what she learned that day, what she is looking forward to most.  It’s incredibly sweet and incredible to see the twelve-year growth and maturation of a person in just a matter of minutes.

Kevin compiled all of the footage over the past twelve years to celebrate Mackenzie’s High School graduation.  It’s a super sweet video, and you can watch it below!

