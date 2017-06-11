Eminem Donates Beats Headphones To All Graduating Seniors In Flint, Michigan

June 11, 2017 8:56 AM
Filed Under: Beats by Dre, Donation, Eminem, flint, graudation, headphones, High School, marshall mathers foundation, Michigan, Senior

230 Flint Community Schools students filled the Dort Event Center Tuesday ready to walk across the stage as High School graduates.

They expected to receive diplomas and other accolades from their teachers, but they did not expect a message from rapper, actor, and Michigan native Marshall Mathers, aka Eminem.  An image of Eminem flashed across the screen at the event center, and a prerecorded message played, congratulating the class of 2017 on all their hard work and accomplishments.

That wasn’t all, though.  After the message played, a school official told the 230 gathered students and their families that along with their diplomas, they would each be receiving a new pair of Beats by Dre Headphones, courtesy of the Marshall Mathers Foundation.

Check out video from the ceremony below!

Via HipHopNMore

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live