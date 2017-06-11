Eminem Donates Beats Headphones To All Graduating Seniors In Flint, Michigan

230 Flint Community Schools students filled the Dort Event Center Tuesday ready to walk across the stage as High School graduates.

They expected to receive diplomas and other accolades from their teachers, but they did not expect a message from rapper, actor, and Michigan native Marshall Mathers, aka Eminem. An image of Eminem flashed across the screen at the event center, and a prerecorded message played, congratulating the class of 2017 on all their hard work and accomplishments.

That wasn’t all, though. After the message played, a school official told the 230 gathered students and their families that along with their diplomas, they would each be receiving a new pair of Beats by Dre Headphones, courtesy of the Marshall Mathers Foundation.

Check out video from the ceremony below!

Via HipHopNMore