Dallas’ Emergency 911 Center Among the Worst in America

Thousands of people within Dallas dial 911 every single day, expecting to receive the help they often desperately need; unfortunately very few of those calls ever get answered.

For years the Dallas 911 Emergency Response system has been failing drastically. Three months ago, callers were unable to connect to anyone by dialing 911, while others were met with a busy signal. The City of Dallas acknowledges the problem but blames T-Mobile for the issues. Communication experts have concluded T-Mobile is only partially to blame, the sever staffing shortages and outdated technology make up the bulk of the problems.

Dallas Mayor, Mike Rollins and other city officials insist the call center is safe and there are no issues. Dallas Morning News has released information that shows the Dallas 911 Center is among the worst in America.

The city budgets for 101 dispatch operators, but has not employed more than 80 in 4 years. Currently only 64 call-takers are in place. Those few operators have racked up more than 13,000 hours of overtime in less than 7 months.

National 911 standards are: At least 90% of calls are answered within 10 seconds. Dallas falls well below that standard, at a mere 60%. This has caused numerous deaths over the years, which have resulted in many lawsuits against the city.

The call center’s technology cannot distinguish between a live caller and a hang up. It also is unable to recognize multiple calls from the same number, and does not have enough phone lines to handle the number of callers, which leave thousands of callers unable to even get through.

Meanwhile Dallas City Council has approved yet another park to be built, this time with a price tag of $15 Million. It’s clear to see where The City of Dallas ranks ‘priorities’.