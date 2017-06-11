Celebrities And Friends Mourn Adam West’s Death With Memories And Love On Social Media

The news of actor Adam West’s passing struck a chord with a ton of people.

For many, he was their first exposure to the Caped Crusader when he starred as “Batman” in the ’60s television series. Today, people would recognize him as the voice of “Mayor Adam West” on Family Guy, portraying a larger-than-life version of himself in Quahog.

No doubt West impacted a ton of lives and plenty of careers in his over seven decade career. His Batman costar Burt Ward told Variety, “I will forever miss him. There are several fine actors who have portrayed Batman in films. In my eyes, there was only one real Batman that is and always will be Adam West. He was truly the Bright Night.”

Family Guy creator, Seth McFarlane, posted a heartfelt message on Twitter:

Filmmakers and actors from Mark Hamill to Ben Affleck also showed their love and affection for the fallen West, after the actor lost his battle with leukemia at the age of 88.

#AdamWest was such a wonderful actor & so kind, I'm so lucky to have worked w/ him & tell him how much he meant to me & millions of fans. pic.twitter.com/Bu0OOaRgX9 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 10, 2017

Holy heartbreak Batman. Adam West was a big part of my childhood. We were acquaintances in my adulthood. A wonderful man who will b missed. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) June 10, 2017

Adam West exemplified heroism. Kind, funny and an all around great guy. Thank you for showing us all how it's done. @therealadamwest — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) June 10, 2017

God Bless Adam West pic.twitter.com/9OK7kHNZHS — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) June 10, 2017

As a little girl #AdamWest was my hero. His #tongueincheek delivery, his commitment to the ridiculous, would inform my whole esthetic #RIP pic.twitter.com/nEsZkBj6m2 — Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) June 10, 2017

RIP Adam West. First person I saw who was funny, badass & cool all at once. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 10, 2017

RIP Adam West, hilarious voice actor and my favorite (and most Gif-able) Batman. You'll be sorely missed ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9024TwjGmi — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) June 10, 2017

Via HuffPost