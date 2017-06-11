17 People Pooped On At Disneyland After Swarm Of Geese Fly Over Park

Anaheim police responded to a call from Disneyland Friday after reportedly 17 people were hit from flying fecal matter.

The 11 adults, 6 juveniles, and park officials were worried that the poo was human, but later determined it came from geese flying over the park.

11 adults and 6 juveniles impacted. No injuries and no transports. All guests are healthy and happy @Disneyland @AnaheimFire — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) June 10, 2017

With @AnaheimFire at Disney – NO crime occurred – guests hit with fecal matter- appears to be geese that flew over. No injuries — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) June 10, 2017

The Anaheim Police Department stressed that “no crime” occurred, and all guests were allowed to clean up in a private bathroom, and were given fresh clothing by the park. All guests returned to the park “healthy and happy.”

Via OC Register