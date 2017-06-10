Woman Falls Through Open Street Hatch Because She Was Too Busy Texting

You’ve heard don’t text and walk, but this is a prime example of why you shouldn’t. You may hit a traffic pole or run into someone, but you could also accidentally put yourself in a dangerous situation like this 67-year-old New Jersey woman.

The woman can be seen in a video distracted by her phone when the incident happened on Thursday. Surveillance footage shows the bizarre moment when the woman briefly looked at her phone before tripping and falling through an open hatch head first.

In the video, you can see a man with a hardhat under the basement door. Apparently, the basement door was open because the gas line was being worked on.

The woman is in serious condition and is being treated at a local hospital.